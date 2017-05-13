IPL betting: Six arrested in Ghaziabad as net widens

The shadow of corruption related to the Indian Premier League continues to grow larger as six more people have been arrested, this time by the Ghaziabad police.

The arrests took place close to mid-night on Friday. The police has recovered cash of around Rs 70 lakh, along with mobile phones.

These arrests come just a day after three people were arrested in Kanpur by the UP Crime Branch after a tip off from the BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit. The arrested men were allegedly betting on the Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions match, which was the first IPL match to be played in Kanpur this season.

The people arrested were identified as Ramesh Nayan Shah, a businessman from Thane, and local residents Ramesh Kumar and Vikas Kumar. Ramesh Kumar had a contract to put hoardings at the Green Park stadium and had booked the room for Shah, who was in touch with a bookie from Ajmer named Bunty.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, has said that role of two Gujarat Lions players is under scanner. Possibility of Shah being in touch with these two players has not been ruled out, but has not been confirmed yet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police busted a similar racket where six people were arrested in Shahdara area in East Delhi. Speaking to CNN-News18 an official confirmed the arrest and seizure of laptops, mobile phones and LCDs among other things.