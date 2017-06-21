App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 21, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Introducing yoga in schools good idea: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised in Connaught Place here to observe the International Yoga Day.

Introducing yoga in schools good idea: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the government will consider introducing yoga in schools.

Kejriwal was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised in Connaught Place here to observe the International Yoga Day.

"It (introducing yoga in schools) will be a good idea. I will speak to Manish Sisodia about it," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently said that yoga should not be made the issue of political debate or fetching votes.

When Kejriwal was quizzed about it, he said, "Yoga is a good thing. Everyone should practise it."

As many as 10,000 people joined dignitaries, including NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu early this morning at Connaught Place in the common yoga event.

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #International Yoga Day #yoga

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.