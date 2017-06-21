Introducing yoga in schools good idea: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the government will consider introducing yoga in schools.

Kejriwal was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised in Connaught Place here to observe the International Yoga Day.

"It (introducing yoga in schools) will be a good idea. I will speak to Manish Sisodia about it," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently said that yoga should not be made the issue of political debate or fetching votes.

When Kejriwal was quizzed about it, he said, "Yoga is a good thing. Everyone should practise it."

As many as 10,000 people joined dignitaries, including NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu early this morning at Connaught Place in the common yoga event.