Insurers are warming up to mental healthcare products

When 19-year old Ravi Parameshwaran attempted suicide due to intense pressure at his coaching classes at Kota, his parents had to run from pillar to post in an attempt to secure money for his treatment in the hospital. Their insurance cover from a private sector player did not provide for these expenses because suicide was termed an illegal activity. While he was saved, no individual can be denied hospitalisation claims for suicide.

The Mental Healthcare Bill that was passed by the Parliament a few days ago decriminalised suicide. With this, Indian insurers are looking to bring out products or add in clauses in their health policies to cover hospitalisation that will cover any expenses incurred if an individual is admitted to the hospital due to a suicide attempt.

While no specific product has been launched yet, general insurers are in talks to include it in their policy wordings so that claims are not denied. However, the caveat would be that such expenses would only be payable once.

Even in the corporate sector, companies are slowly becoming receptive to the needs of their employees with respect to mental health. This also includes insurance coverage for therapy and medication for depression.

Sanjay Kedia, Country Head and CEO, Marsh India Insurance Brokers said that in corporate group insurance covers, especially in sectors like IT, there are provisions being made for covering mental health including psychiatric interventions, both in patient and out patient.

"Many times, a person does not know that the stress or anxiety that they are facing is a mental illness or depression related. This is why the overall number of claims coming in from mental health related treatments are also low," he added.

In these policies, where both public sector and private sector insurers are active, Kedia said that there is a limit on overall usage per year for psychiatric interventions as part of the overall limit per family in the group. Apart from the employees, even autism for children is covered in corporate insurance plans which will provide coverage for any psychiatric interventions.

However, both insurers and brokers are of the view that these covers are at a nascent stage. Accessibility to quality treatment to affordable prices is an issue. Over this, individuals are still not very open to discussing these problems with employers. But, health especially mental wellbeing has become a priority for companies to boost productivity and employee health.

As part of this, several IT and financial services firms have workshops on stress management, yoga, meditation as well as general counselling sessions on anxiety are being held, with support from insurers. This is to motivate people to open up about these conditions and seek professional help.