Inquiry ordered into complaint of special treatment to Bhujbal

Maharashtra prisons department has ordered an inquiry into a complaint that the jailed NCP leader and former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal are getting several concessions.

Activist Anjali Damania has filed the complaint.

Bhujbal duo were arrested in March 2016 by the Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Both are lodged in the Arthur Road jail here.

"I have forwarded Damania's complaint to DIG (deputy inspector general) prisons for inquiry," Bhushan Kumar Upadhyaya, additional director general, prisons, told PTI.

Damania has alleged that Bhujbal and Sameer were getting several facilities in the prison. Bhujbal has been given a TV set and gets non-vegetarian food and fruits, while Sameer Bhujbal is given 'vodka', she has said.

Sameer, a former MP, is also allowed to use mobile phone, she said.

Last year, the ED registered two cases under PMLA against the NCP leader and his nephew.

The first case pertains to Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land allotment case, while the second relates to Hex World, a housing project in Navi Mumbai launched by a company owned by the Bhujbal family, where some 2,400 flat-buyers were allegedly duped.