Inflated marks: Will CBSE, ICSE and state boards all get on the same page?

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) will scrap the policy of moderation and adopt the National Centre for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum for select subjects among other measures to prevent inflated marksheets by 2018.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and all state Boards had agreed to implement these reforms in a meeting held on April 24.

The Centre has now set up a working group called the Inter Board Working Group (IBWG) to smoothen out the issues. It will be headed by the CBSE chairman and will contain members from the ICSE and the state boards of Gujarat, J&K, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Manipur.

"We have a year's time now to plan and initiate wider consultation as the states are already on board. This is crucial if we are to arrest variations in results which affect students adversely, bring about uniformity in an evaluation and improve the quality of education," an IBWG member said in a Times Of India report.

What is moderation?

Moderation was a practice introduced in 1992 to reduce the subjectivity that examiners bring to their marking. Some examiners are stricter while others liberal and this disrupted the uniformity in marking standards.

With moderation, the marks of Class 10 and 12 students were adjusted to maintain parity in the pass percentages between years, to factor the time constraints faced by the students in answering the paper and to make up for the differences in the difficulty levels of different sets of question papers in the same subject.

Why is moderation getting scrapped?

The moderation policy was being misused by most state boards to spike the marks, resulting the number of students that scored 90 percent and above to peak abnormally.

This trend was spotted by bloggers Debarghya Das and Prashant Bhattacharji, who looked at ICSE and CBSE results respectively. Bhattacharji plotted the 2013 results on a graph which showed a sudden spike in the number of students scoring 95 percent.

Why was this a bad thing?

The fallout of this liberal marking was that it caused the universities to set impossible cutoff rates, the 100 percent Delhi University cutoffs being the prime example. The HRD Ministry also suspected that state boards were spiking marks to give a competitive edge to the students for the admissions at the undergraduate level.

What next?

The decisions made by the IBWG also include marking extracurricular activities (for example, physical education), separately from a student’s overall academic performance. To bring about uniformity, all 32 boards have agreed to adopt the NCERT curriculum for subjects such as science and mathematics. The CBSE has also offered to share its question papers with state Boards to create papers of similar difficulty.

Will about 'grace marks'?

‘Grace marks’ and moderation are two separate practices. Grace marks are given to improve pass percentages. They will remain, on the condition that all boards will publish their grace marks policy on the official website, and print the grace marks awarded on the student’s marksheet.