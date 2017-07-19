IndiGo, Air India lift fly ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

IndiGo on Wednesday lifted its fly ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy imposed last month for alleged aggressive and abusive behaviour against its staff.

Air India, too, said that it is lifting the ban on the MP.

"The issue is amicably resolved and IndiGo has decided to lift the said ban with immediate effect. Mr Reddy is withdrawing the case he has filed," an IndiGo spokesperson said today.

The move comes a day after the Hyderabad High Court issued "urgent notices" to several airlines, ministry of civil aviation, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition filed by TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy challenging the ban.

The decision taken by IndiGo followed a meeting between its officials and Diwakar Reddy today.

An Air India spokesperson said the airline has also decided to lift the ban.

Soon after IndiGo announced its decision on June 15 to not fly the MP, other airlines had followed suit.

Last month, Reddy got into a verbal spat with IndiGo ground staff at Visakhapatnam airport and threw a printer kept at the airline's counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight to Hyderabad had closed.