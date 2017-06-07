India’s buffalo meat exports dropped 11.4% in April

India’s buffalo meat exports in April dropped by 11.4 percent from last year to 86,119 tonnes, a government body said on Tuesday, as a strike by slaughter houses and rupee appreciation hit shipments.

The meat industry was hit hard by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s decree that animal markets will only be able to trade cattle for agricultural purposes such as ploughing and dairy production and will not be sold for slaughter.

Abattoirs and meat-sellers in Uttar Pradesh went on strike in March after a crackdown on unlicensed slaughter houses.

In contrast, industry body Assocham has stated that chicken prices in many parts of the country have started rising and are expected to soar by 25-30 percent.

Rising per capita incomes, growth in quick service restaurants are other key reasons for growing demand and consumption of meat in India, it said.

“Poultry wholesale price index has also risen over 22 percent while that of beef and buffalo meat has declined about 3 per cent between May 2014 and March 2017,” as per the analysis by Assocham’s Economic Research Bureau (AERB).