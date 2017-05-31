May 31, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI
Indians safe, but 49 dead and 300 injured in blast near embassy in Kabul
A massive bomb tore through Kabul's strongly fortified diplomatic quarter during the morning rush hour.
At least 49 people were killed and more than 300 wounded when a massive bomb tore through Kabul's strongly fortified diplomatic quarter during the morning rush hour, Afghan officials said.Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh gave the toll, which was confirmed by a second health official and the government media office, as the interior ministry urged Kabul residents to donate blood.
By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017
The blast took place near the Indian embassy, but all Indians were said to be safe and moved into safe quarters.
More to follow...