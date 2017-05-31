Indians safe, but 49 dead and 300 injured in blast near embassy in Kabul

At least 49 people were killed and more than 300 wounded when a massive bomb tore through Kabul's strongly fortified diplomatic quarter during the morning rush hour, Afghan officials said.



By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast.

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh gave the toll, which was confirmed by a second health official and the government media office, as the interior ministry urged Kabul residents to donate blood.

The blast took place near the Indian embassy, but all Indians were said to be safe and moved into safe quarters.