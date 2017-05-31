App
May 31, 2017 07:48 AM IST |

India would stick to climate accord even if US pulled out: Source

United States President Donald Trump refused to endorse the global climate change accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday, saying he needed more time to decide.

India would stick to climate accord even if US pulled out: Source

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in talks in Berlin on Tuesday that India would stay in the Paris climate accord even if the United States pulled out, a delegation source said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

The United States President Donald Trump refused to endorse the global climate change accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations on Saturday, saying he needed more time to decide.

 

