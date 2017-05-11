India, US discuss maritime cooperation in Asia-Pacific region

Top Indian and American officials have exchanged views on maritime developments in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and discussed steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation.

They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation during a two-day India-US Maritime Security Dialogue in Rhode Island.

The officials reviewed the implementation of decisions taken at the first Maritime Security Dialogue.

"The two sides exchanged views on maritime developments in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and considered steps to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation," according to a readout of the meeting that ended yesterday.

The discussion happened amid tension in the disputed South China Sea, where the Chinese military is increasingly flexing its military might.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (disarmament and international security affairs) Pankaj Sharma while the American delegation was led by David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of defence for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs.

The next round of the dialogue will take place in India.

Last month, US Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry Harris had emphasised on increasing marituime security cooperation between the two countries.