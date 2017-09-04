App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 04, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India sugar import decision imminent - Ram Vilas Paswan

India will soon take a decision on the need to import sugar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a Twitter post on Monday.

India sugar import decision imminent - Ram Vilas Paswan

India will soon take a decision on the need to import sugar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Reuters last month reported that New Delhi was planning to allow an additional 200,000 tonnes of duty-free sugar imports because of production falling below consumption in the 2016/17 marketing year.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.