Sep 04, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters
India sugar import decision imminent - Ram Vilas Paswan
India will soon take a decision on the need to import sugar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a Twitter post on Monday.Reuters last month reported that New Delhi was planning to allow an additional 200,000 tonnes of duty-free sugar imports because of production falling below consumption in the 2016/17 marketing year.