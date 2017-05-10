App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 10, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Russia review bilateral cooperation

During the meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), a key forum to address major issues concerning bilateral ties, both sides also took stock of implementation of various key bilateral initiatives.

India, Russia review bilateral cooperation

India and Russia today reviewed their bilateral cooperation in a range of sectors, including civil nuclear, trade and investments, ahead of the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 1.

"We decided to take forward our cooperation in civil nuclear, trade and investments among other areas," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said after talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

During the meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), a key forum to address major issues concerning bilateral ties, both sides also took stock of implementation of various key bilateral initiatives.

Both Swaraj and Rogozin also deliberated on preparation for the annual summit between Modi and Putin to be held next month in Russia.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Russia #Vladimir Putin

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.