May 24, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

The government Wednesday said it is keen to share the latest technology in renewable energy with Africa to power the remotest and poorest corners of the second largest continent.

India keen to share latest renewable sector technology with Africa

The government today said it is keen to share the latest technology in renewable energy with Africa to power the remotest and poorest corners of the second largest continent.

The Indo-African partnership is based on empathy, rather than sympathy, as the countries face similar challenges, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal was speaking at the launch of the third International Solar Alliance (ISA) Programme on 'Scaling Up Minigrids and Microgrids'.

The session on 'Africa-India Cooperation on Powering Africa – Strengthening ISA and Africa-India RE Partnerships' was organised in Ahmedabad by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of the 52nd Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank.

The minister said that ISA is an ideal platform to share experiences, technology, and R&D, and also aims to create a good financial model.

While 15 African nations are signatories to ISA, he urged other nations from the continent to join the agreement.

Goyal said that affordable, quality, and reliable power supply can help a country rise above poverty.

