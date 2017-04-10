India keen to acquire MiG-29 fighter jets from Malaysia: PM

India is keen to buy MiG-29 fighter jets from Malaysia and upgrade them for use by its air force, Prime Minister Najib Razak has said.

Najib said the proposal was among the aspects of military cooperation agreed to by Malaysia and India during his just-concluded visit to New Delhi and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the India's Ministry of Defence and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) would look at the form of cooperation, including handling the Sukhoi aircraft and spare parts, Malaysia's official Bernama news agency reported today.

"There is a possibility too that they (India) will buy our MiG 29 aircraft for refit. We reciprocate by accepting spare parts for our Sukhoi aircraft programme," he said at the end of a six-day visit to India which started on March 30 in Chennai.

According to leading military aviation magazine, 'AirForces Monthly', the Royal Malaysian Air Force in 1995 procured 18 MiG-29N from Russia, and presently has 10 MiG-29N and 2 MiG-29NU (Trainers) in its fleet.

Najib said the visit this time to India was successful in terms of investments between the two countries, where 31 MoUs were signed with investments totalling USD 35.99 billion.

The cooperation encompassed construction of harbours and roads, development of solar energy, smart city, palm oil and coconut, technology park and higher education.

Najib also said Malaysia was striving to obtain six highway construction packages totalling 3,000 kms in Rajasthan involving an estimated investment of USD 1.5 billion.

"My visit to Jaipur showcases Malaysia's keenness on the highway project in Rajasthan and the model to be implemented by Malaysia will be an example to the states neighbouring Rajasthan," Najib was quoted as saying by the report.