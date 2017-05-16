India hopes for sovereign, independent, united Palestine: PM Modi

Ahead of his upcoming visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed to Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas India's "unwavering support" to the Palestinian cause.

After holding extensive talks with Abbas, Modi said India hopes to see a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel.

The two countries also inked five agreements following talks between Modi and Abbas.

"India has been unwavering in supporting the Palestinian cause," the Prime Minister said in his media statement.

Modi also saids that India hopes for an early resumption of talks between Palestinian and Israeli sides so as to move towards finding a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.