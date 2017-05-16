India giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations: MoS PMO

India is giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations from Pakistan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

He said people living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are giving positive feedback about the Indian defence forces' response to the ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation.

"India is giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations. The effective retaliatory action by India is also having a deterrent effect," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He said people living in the border areas said they have not seen such a good reply from India on incidents of cross border firing during the past years.

"I have met people living in those (border) area. They said there were incidents of ceasefire violations in past also but the kind of response being given now from the Indian side is encouraging.

"The kind of retaliatory action being seen now was never witnessed before," Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, told reporters here.

Pakistani troops had heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri district for the second consecutive day yesterday, causing heavy damage to buildings and forcing evacuation of a large number of border dwellers.