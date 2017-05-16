App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

India giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations: MoS PMO

India is giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations from Pakistan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

India giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations: MoS PMO
Indian army soldier

India is giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations from Pakistan, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

He said people living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are giving positive feedback about the Indian defence forces' response to the ceasefire violation by the neighbouring nation.

"India is giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations. The effective retaliatory action by India is also having a deterrent effect," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He said people living in the border areas said they have not seen such a good reply from India on incidents of cross border firing during the past years.

"I have met people living in those (border) area. They said there were incidents of ceasefire violations in past also but the kind of response being given now from the Indian side is encouraging.

"The kind of retaliatory action being seen now was never witnessed before," Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, told reporters here.

Pakistani troops had heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri district for the second consecutive day yesterday, causing heavy damage to buildings and forcing evacuation of a large number of border dwellers.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.