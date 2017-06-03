India, France to deepen cooperation to tackle terrorism

India and France agreed to further deepen their cooperation to tackle the challenge posed by terrorism and extremism as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking at a joint press event after holding wide- ranging talks, the two leaders voiced concern over the growing threat of terrorism worldwide.

"Terrorism is one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that France understands the threat posed by the menace.

Terrorism is visible and it affects entire world, including France and India; "world needs to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism," Modi said.

Macron said that the issues of tackling terrorism was discussed at length during his talks with Prime Minister Modi and France fully supports India's fight against terrorism.

"Be it trade and technology, innovation and investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties," the prime minister said.

He also expressed interest in improving the cultural relations between India and France.

Macron accepted Modi's invitation to visit India and said he will be travelling to India by end of the year and the two sides will convene a meeting of the world solar alliance.

France is India's 9th largest investment partner. France is also a key partner in India's development initiatives in areas like defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.