Current Affairs
May 11, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, France ties will continue to strengthen: President Mukherjee to Macron

In a congratulatory message to France's new President- elect, Emmanuel Macron, President Mukherjee said he was confident that the "long-standing friendship, mutual trust and understanding" between India and France would always thrive.

India values its strategic partnership with France, President Pranab Mukherjee said today, stressing that the friendship between the two nations would continue to strengthen in the years to come.

In a congratulatory message to France's new President- elect, Emmanuel Macron, President Mukherjee said he was confident that the "long-standing friendship, mutual trust and understanding" between India and France would always thrive.

India looked forward to further consolidating the "multifaceted strategic partnership" with the new government, he said.

"In giving you a decisive mandate, the people of France have demonstrated their confidence in your leadership and vision," he said.

