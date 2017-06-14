India appoints envoys to Italy, Denmark, Belgium and EU

The government today appointed ambassadors to three European countries, Italy, Denmark and Belgium.

Gaitri Issar Kumar, a 1986-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Belgium. She will also be accredited as India's ambassador to the European Union (EU), the external affairs ministry said.

While Reenat Sandhu, a 1989-batch IFS officer, will head India's diplomatic mission in Italy, Ajit Vinayak Gupte from the 1991 batch, who is presently joint secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as ambassador to Denmark.

The new appointees are expected to take up their respective assignments shortly, the ministry added.