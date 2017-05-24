App
Current Affairs
May 24, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Income Tax department raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, I-T officials say.

Income Tax department raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats

The Income Tax department today carried out searches at the premises of four Uttar Pradesh- based bureaucrats, including two IAS officers, in connection with its probe against them on charges of tax evasion.

Several I-T teams have covered at least 15 premises of the officers in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Baghpat, Mainpuri and Delhi since early morning, I-T officials say.

The officers against whom the action was being taken were IAS officer and Director (Health) Hriday Shankar Tewari, IAS officer and Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority V K Sharma and his wife and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, and special secretary (prisons) S K Singh.

The I-T officials said the department had been investigating charges of tax evasion against them.

The department had carried out similar raids against some other UP bureaucrats last month.

