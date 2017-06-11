Declared: IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results, follow link jeeadv.ac.in. 5 steps to check results

Moneycontrol News

Results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017, will be declared today at 10 a.m. Students can check their results by following this link: results jeeadv.ac.in.

Students had to appear for two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, for the joint entrance exam on May 21 which was conducted by IIT Madras. As many as 1.7 lakh students and more are looking forward to JEE advanced results today.

After clearing the JEE (Advanced), students can enter IITs for undergraduate courses, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.



To access the results go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link given on the home page

Enter the details in the required fields

See your results and rank lists there

Take a printout of the results

Follow five steps to check results-