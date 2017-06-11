App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 11, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Declared: IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results, follow link jeeadv.ac.in. 5 steps to check results

Results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017 will be declared this morning at 10.

Declared: IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results, follow link jeeadv.ac.in. 5 steps to check results

Moneycontrol News

Results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017, will be declared today at 10 a.m. Students can check their results by following this link: results jeeadv.ac.in.

Students had to appear for two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, for the joint entrance exam on May 21 which was conducted by IIT Madras. As many as 1.7 lakh students and more are looking forward to JEE advanced results today.

After clearing the JEE (Advanced), students can enter IITs for undergraduate courses, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.

Follow five steps to check results-

  1. To access the results go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Click on the link given on the home page

  3. Enter the details in the required fields

  4. See your results and rank lists there

  5. Take a printout of the results

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.