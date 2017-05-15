App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICSE Results 2017: How to check your Class 10 exam results on cisce.org

Going by the past trends, the results are likely to be announced at around 3:00 PM today.

ICSE Results 2017: How to check your Class 10 exam results on cisce.org

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) 10 class 2017 results are expected to be declared today, May 15, on the board’s official website – cisce.org.

UPDATE: CISCE has confirmed the results will not be declared today. Know why.

Going by the past trends, the results are likely to be announced at around 3:00 PM today.

Here’s how students can check their results online:
> Go to the official website – cisce.org
> Click on results link on the homepage.
> Enter your course code, candidate identification number and captcha in the next window.

> Click on the ‘show result’ button next to get the results.

Tip: Once you are done seeing the result, do not forget to print it. You will definitely need the print out of result sheet later.

This year, a total of 2,50,871 students registered for the board examination this year. Of this, 1,76,327 candidates were for Class 10 examination and rest 74,544 were for ISC (class 12) examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate conducts the ICSE examination every year for class 10.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.