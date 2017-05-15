ICSE Results 2017: How to check your Class 10 exam results on cisce.org

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) 10 class 2017 results are expected to be declared today, May 15, on the board’s official website – cisce.org.

UPDATE: CISCE has confirmed the results will not be declared today. Know why.

Going by the past trends, the results are likely to be announced at around 3:00 PM today.

Here’s how students can check their results online:> Go to the official website – cisce.org > Click on results link on the homepage.> Enter your course code, candidate identification number and captcha in the next window.

> Click on the ‘show result’ button next to get the results.

Tip: Once you are done seeing the result, do not forget to print it. You will definitely need the print out of result sheet later.

This year, a total of 2,50,871 students registered for the board examination this year. Of this, 1,76,327 candidates were for Class 10 examination and rest 74,544 were for ISC (class 12) examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate conducts the ICSE examination every year for class 10.