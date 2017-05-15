ICJ to hear India's plea for suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav's death penalty today

App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 09:29 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

The military court had sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, 2017. Senior counsel Harish Salve will represent India at the ICJ headquarters in the Hague. Pakistan will present its arguments at 6:30pm IST.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin hearing India's plea—seeking an immediate suspension of the death penalty awarded to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan—at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday.

The military court had sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of "espionage and subversive activities" on April 10, 2017. Senior counsel Harish Salve will represent India at the ICJ headquarters in the Hague. Pakistan will present its arguments at 6:30pm IST.

India has acknowledged Jadhav as a former Navy Officer and a Mumbai-based businessman, who was picked up from Iran; Pakistan, on the other hand, says that he was arrested from Balochistan.

India, in its petition to the UN body, also said that Pakistan, despite repeated efforts, had denied India its right of consular access to Jadhav. India also pointed out that it learned about the death sentence against Jadhav from a press release.

India seeks from ICJ an order, restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the death sentence and annulling the decision of the military court. India also pointed out that Jadhav's execution "would cause irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India".

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/icj-to-hear-indias-plea-seeking-suspension-of-jadhavs-death-penalty-today-1401129.html

tags #Current Affairs #India #International Court of Justice #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Pakistan

