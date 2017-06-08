App
Jun 08, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

ICJ president to discuss further procedure in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ICJ president to discuss further procedure in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Ronny Abraham will discuss today further procedure with both India and Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

According to sources, India will be represented by its 'agent' who also appeared during the last public hearing on May 18.

The Ministry of External Affairs joint secretary in- charge of Pakistan division, Deepak Mittal, represented the case during the hearing.

Further procedure will be discussed by the ICJ president with both the parties, sources said.

India moved the ICJ against the death penalty on May 8. The next day, the global court gave Jadhav, 46, a lease of life and stayed the death sentence as a provisional measure.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

