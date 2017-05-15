ICJ begins hearing Kulbhushan Jadhav's case

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today began hearing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence by Pakistan.

India will be presenting its case first, followed by Pakistan later in the day. Both sides will get 90 minutes each.

India may avail a "short extension" beyond 90 minutes to present its case, the judge said in his opening remarks.

A Pakistan military court had awarded the death sentence to Jadhav, 46, last month for espionage and subversive activities.

India appealed against the death sentence on May 8 alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan after its 16 requests for consular access were denied.

The next day, ICJ stayed the sentence.