ICICI Bank launches Eazypay mobile app

The ICICI Bank has launched Eazypay — a mobile application to enable merchants, retailers and professionals to accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers.

A first-of-its-kind application, 'Eazypay' offers customers the improved convenience of paying by using their mobile phone through Unified Payment Interface (UPI), any credit/debit card and internet banking, an ICICI Bank release said.

"At ICICI Bank, we have proactively undertaken various measures to accelerate the shift to a digital economy. 'Eazypay' is yet another initiative to fulfil the vision of Digital India," the bank's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar said through video-conferencing.

The payments can be done using Aadhaar Pay, Bharat QR Code and 'Pockets' - the digital wallet of the ICICI Bank, the country's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets.

Any current account holder of ICICI Bank can instantly download the 'Eazypay' app on smartphones with Android as well as iOS operating system.

Over 9,000 merchants are currently registered with 'Eazypay' across Uttar Pradesh, the release added.