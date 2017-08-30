How Ola and Uber were a little too late to help Mumbaikars stuck in rain

Moneycontrol News



I just hope uber n ola doesn't surge the prices #MumbaiRains

— feelings (@Livewire7teen) August 29, 2017

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber reportedly maintained their dynamic pricing mechanism through the day Tuesday even as people kept up hope the companies will help them reach home safely after heavy rains paralysed Mumbai.

As the situation worsened, social media was rife with the ire of distressed Mumbaikars who found themselves stranded in the rain as cab prices surged by at least three to four times their average.

For example, a commuter's route to her office from Malad to Lower Parel costs an average Rs 240 with the Uber Pool service. However, dynamic pricing led prices of Uber Pool to shoot up to Rs 752, and UberGo to Rs 923, roughly 3-4 times the original fare.



Bhai, this is Ola surge on the micro right now from Elphinstone to Kings Circle. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bsy4ajB8qI August 29, 2017





Absolute 0 accountability when it comes to cabs/auto, uber/ola. Thousands of passengers just sitting inside airport, hapless. #MumbaiRains — Akshay Samel (@akshaysamel) August 29, 2017



I think @Uber_India is the happiest that heavy rains have returned. So they can surge up and make merry. #MumbaiRains— Kirtana Hariharan (@kirtanaha) August 21, 2017

Towards the end of the ordeal last night, Ola offered a free shuttle service, boats and no surge and free share rides till 4 pm. Uber removed their surge pricing and offered two free pool rides today morning.

Got this mail from Uber. Their surge pricing is off. Also offering free rides on UberPool. Use the code 'MumbaiRains'#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/yThfRDp5cU— RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) August 30, 2017

Nonetheless, it was pointed out that it might be a case of "too little too late"



Cool, however your app showed no cabs available or 2x surge in price throughout the day. #OLA #MumbaiRains — Intoxication (@dhawal2787) August 29, 2017



Some even made a joke or two on the situation