Current Affairs
Aug 30, 2017 02:40 PM IST |

How Ola and Uber were a little too late to help Mumbaikars stuck in rain

As the situation worsened, social media was rife with the ire of distressed Mumbaikars who found themselves stranded in the rain as cab prices surged by at least three times their average.

How Ola and Uber were a little too late to help Mumbaikars stuck in rain

Moneycontrol News

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber reportedly maintained their dynamic pricing mechanism through the day Tuesday even as people kept up hope the companies will help them reach home safely after heavy rains paralysed Mumbai.


As the situation worsened, social media was rife with the ire of distressed Mumbaikars who found themselves stranded in the rain as cab prices surged by at least three to four times their average.

For example, a commuter's route to her office from Malad to Lower Parel costs an average Rs 240 with the Uber Pool service. However, dynamic pricing led prices of Uber Pool to shoot up to Rs 752, and UberGo to Rs 923, roughly 3-4 times the original fare.






Towards the end of the ordeal last night, Ola offered a free shuttle service, boats and no surge and free share rides till 4 pm. Uber removed their surge pricing and offered two free pool rides today morning.



Nonetheless, it was pointed out that it might be a case of "too little too late"

Some even made a joke or two on the situation

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ola #Uber

Related news

