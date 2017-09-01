App
Current Affairs
Sep 01, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honeypreet Insan: Ram Rahim's "angel" who is now on the run

Honeypreet, who went by the name Priyanka Taneja before Ram Rahim renamed her, describes herself as "Papa's angel" in her twitter handle.

Honeypreet Insan: Ram Rahim's

Moneycontrol News

The Haryana Police on Friday issued "lookout notices" for Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan.

Airports, bus termini and railway stations in Haryana have been put on high alert as the police are seeking Honeypreet for allegedly trying to help Ram Rahim to escape his security detail after he was found guilty of rape on two accounts by a CBI court in Panchkula.

Honeypreet has also been accused of sedition for inciting violence in Haryana during the trial of Ram Rahim Singh, which resulted in the deaths of around 38 people and injured hundreds.

She had accompanied her "Rockstar papa" Ram Rahim on a government funded chopper, which carried the Dera Chief out of the Panchkula court complex in Haryana.

Honeypreet, who went by the name Priyanka Taneja before Ram Rahim renamed her, describes herself as "Papa's angel" in her twitter handle and her description reads "Philanthropist, Director, Editor, Actress!! Passionate to transform my Rockstar Papa's directions into actions!"

This is not the first instance of Honeypreet making national news. The rapist guru's adopted daughter was in the news in 2011 when her husband Vishwas Gupta had filed a petition alleging that Ram Rahim had sexually assaulted his wife in captivation.

Vishwas Gupta and his family, former followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, had alleged that Ram Rahim had arranged for the marriage between him and Honeypreet and illegally took their land.

Vishwas said that the Dera chief, who had adopted his wife, was disallowing him to meet her. The family also accused Ram Rahim of threatening them with murder.

However, a week later Honeypreet filed a case on the Guptas accusing them of dowry harassment, attempt to murder and breach of trust. Later, Vishwas Gupta withdrew the petition with an "out of court" settlement.

Honeypreet is in hiding now with the Haryana police chasing after her.

With PTI inputs

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal

