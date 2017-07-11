Home ministry serves Foreign Contribution Registration notices to Nehru Memorial, IGNCA, IGNOU

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and IGNOU are among nearly 6,000 associations or NGOs which could lose their licence to receive foreign donations as they have not filed their annual returns for five consecutive years.

The show cause notices were issued on the 5,922 NGOs by the Union home ministry on July 8 asking them why their registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) should not be cancelled as they have not filed their annual income and expenditure records despite repeated notices.

The Delhi College of Engineering, currently known as Delhi Technological University, Young Men's Christian Association and Punjabi University, Patiala are also in the list.

These association, registered under the FCRA that allows them to receive foreign donations, were told to submit their annual returns for five years -- 2010-11 to 2014-15.

The home ministry said in a circular that as a one-time measure, all NGOs were given an opportunity for one month to file their missing annual returns by June 14 without paying any penalty. Email and SMS alerts were also sent to them regularly for one month beginning mid-May.

"However, in spite of sufficient and adequate notice, it has been observed that 5,922 associations have not uploaded their annual returns for three or more than three years within the stipulated time given in the notice," the circular said.

Other prominent names in the list include Sri Ramakrishna Sevashram, Indian Institute of Technology, Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Indian Institute of Management, Sri Sathya Sai Medical Trust, Nehru Indira Rajiv Memorial Association for Needies.

In May, 18,523 NGOs were given a one-time opportunity by the home ministry to give details of their income and expenses by June 14.

The associations have now been asked to furnish their replies, if any, by July 23, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say and action as proposed will be taken by the home ministry as per FCRA, the circular said.

According to the FCRA, the renewal of registration for receiving foreign funds cannot be granted unless the annual returns are uploaded on the FCRA website by the organisation. Over 20,000 NGOs are registered under the FCRA.

In November 2016, the government had directed more than 11,000 NGOs to file applications for renewal of registration by February 28, 2017.

Of the above, 3,500 NGOs filed applications for renewal till February. Registration of more than 7,000 NGOs were deemed expired due to non-filing of renewal applications.