Holy Cow? CM Yogi Adityanath sets aside Rs 40 crore for 'besahara pashu' in UP Budget

Moneycontrol News

In his maiden State budget, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to set aside Rs 40 crore from the state exchequer for the welfare of stray animals.

The scheme that has been endowed with the generous grant is called 'Kanha Gaushala Evam Besahara Pashu Ashraya Yojna' scheme.

Multiple media reports are saying that the allotted amount is to be utilized for the setting up of impounding houses/ cattle shelter homes across UP's districts.

Media reports state that animal shelters will be opened up across districts that will pull in all the stray animals, thus making the people get rid of ‘stray cattle’.

The cowshed scheme has been allotted 40 crore rupees by Yogi Adityanath’s government. Reports suggest there will be two cowsheds in each district.

Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said that 'Kanha Gaushala' and 'Besahara Animal Shelter' scheme will be started for the livestock animals, as per a report.

Coincidentally, Kanha also happens to be a word for Lord Krishna, believed to be a scared guardian of the cow in Hindu mythology.

The September 2015 case of Dadri lynching from Uttar Pradesh still remains fresh in public memory as 55-year old Mohammad Ikhlaq was lynched by a mob after a public announcement from a nearby temple, which saw nationwide protests and scientists, filmmakers and writers returning government awards.

After several lynching cases flashed across the country over the past two years, BJP’s leaders have many a times slammed the self-style gau-rakshaks , but none seemed to have delivered any ground impact on lynching incidents across the country so far.