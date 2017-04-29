App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 29, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hindustan Power: Transforming lives with affordable clean energy

Energy as you know is critical for our daily lives as well as the economic growth of the nation. While the world is constantly engaged in finding solutions to the global energy crisis, here in India, we have a company that is working relentlessly towards providing clean energy in a sustainable manner. Watch the story of Hindustan Power.

