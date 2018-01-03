App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jan 03, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to quash Haj policy barring differently-abled

The court directed authorities to file their response by April 11 on the petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Imag
Representational Imag

The Delhi High Court today sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking quashing of certain provisions in the new policy for Haj pilgrims that bar differently-abled persons from undertaking the annual Haj pilgrimage.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Haj Committee of India on the petition alleging that some provisions of the new policy violated Articles 14, 21 and 25- pertaining to equality and freedom to practice religion of the Constitution.

The court directed authorities to file their response by April 11 on the petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal.

The guidelines under the 'eligibility for Haj' mentions that any Indian citizen who is a Muslim can apply for the pilgrimage except those "who do not have the mental or physical health to perform the pilgrimage, persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic or otherwise physically/mentally incapacitated".

tags #Centre #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #Haj pilgrims #India

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.