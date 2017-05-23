App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 23, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's reply on fresh defamation suit by Arun Jaitley

Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta issued notice to Kejriwal asking him to respond why the defamation proceedings against him should not be initiated.

HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's reply on fresh defamation suit by Arun Jaitley

The Delhi High Court today sought the response of Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley over the use of an objectionable word by the Chief Minister's lawyer Ram Jethmalani recently.

Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta issued notice to Kejriwal asking him to respond why the defamation proceedings against him should not be initiated.

He fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing in the matter, by when Kejriwal has to file his response.

Jaitley, who holds twin portfolios of Finance and Defence, filed the second defamation suit after Jethmalani allegedly "abused" him in open court during the proceedings of another defamation suit he had filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and five other party functionaries.

During the cross-examination of the Minister on May 17 before Joint Registrar in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.