App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 27, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana, Punjab govts identifying Dera's assets, properties

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of the Dera's properties and assets which can be attached "in case it is found that they and their followers are responsible for damaging properties".

Haryana, Punjab govts identifying Dera's assets, properties

Authorities in Punjab and Haryana have started identifying movable and immovable assets of the Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda on the directions of the high court, officials said today.

Revenue officials of the two states have been compiling details of properties and assets of the Dera, the quasi- religious sect headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, convicted of raping his two followers.

Banks have been asked to provide details of accounts of the Dera.

"A list of the Dera's assets, incomes, bank accounts and properties is being prepared on a war footing," one of the officials connected with the exercise in the twin states of Haryana and Punjab said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of the Dera's properties and assets which can be attached "in case it is found that they and their followers are responsible for damaging properties".

After the Dera chief was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, his followers went on a rampage, setting fire to vehicles and railway stations  and damaging public and private properties. Thirty-six people were killed and more than 250 injured in violence in Panchkula and Sirsa.

The high court had refrained the Dera from transferring, selling or leasing out its properties.

The Dera has 'Nam Charcha Ghars' (congregation centres) in many parts of Haryana and Punjab.

While the sect's headquarter is located in Sirsa in Haryana, its biggest congregation centre in Punjab is at Salabtpura in Bathinda.

The hearing on the quantum of the sentence against the 50-year- old self-styled godman, now lodged in Rohtak jail, will be held tomorrow.

tags #Current Affairs #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.