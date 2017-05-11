Harindra Rao, new GM of Eastern Railway

Harindra Rao, an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer, has taken over as general manager of Eastern Railway, official sources said here today.

Prior to taking over as the ER general manager, Rao was working as chief electrical engineer in South Eastern Railway.

An MTech in Electronics from Kanpur IIT, he joined Indian Railway in 1982, ER spokesperson R N Mahapatra said.

Before joining as general manager of the Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway on May 9, Rao held various important positions in Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Diesel Locomotive Works, East Central Railway, West Central Railway and North Central Railway, Mahapatra said.