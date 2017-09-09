App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 09, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Gurugram student murder: Parents demand action against Ryan International School; Conductor 'confesses'

Angry parents gathered outside Ryan International School in Gurugram on Saturday to resume their protest for action against school authorities over the murder of a Class 2 student.

A bus conductor was arrested on Friday evening and police said he had confessed to slitting the seven-year-old's throat after a failed attempt to sexually abuse the child. The knife used to commit the crime was found next to the boy’s body in the school toilet on Friday morning.

tags #Current Affairs #India

