Gurugram student murder: Parents demand action against Ryan International School; Conductor 'confesses'
Angry parents gathered outside Ryan International School in Gurugram on Saturday to resume their protest for action against school authorities over the murder of a Class 2 student.
A bus conductor was arrested on Friday evening and police said he had confessed to slitting the seven-year-old's throat after a failed attempt to sexually abuse the child. The knife used to commit the crime was found next to the boy’s body in the school toilet on Friday morning.For more read