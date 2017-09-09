GST council extends deadline on returns by a month; discussion still on higher cess on luxury cars

Moneycontrol News

The goods and services tax (GST) Council on Saturday extended the deadline for filing the first set of returns by month to October 10, a move that will likely soothe frayed nerves of millions of traders who have been struggling to upload invoices in the new tax system’s portal.

The Council is still discussing the contentious issue on raising the cess on luxury cars, SUVs and the high-end sedans from 15 percent, sources told Moneycontrol.

The council, which is meeting in Hyderabad, also decided that handicraft artisans with annual earnings of upto Rs 20 lakh will not require GST registration.

Under the new deadlines, the sales return or GSTR-1 for July will have to be filed by October 10 instead of September 10 earlier, while deadline for GSTR-3B—a self-declaration form—have been extended by four months.

This will give tax payers extra time of about a month to file returns without worrying about penalties and fines that have been waived off until the returns are filed.

Under GST, taxpayers are required to file returns on “onward supplies” (goods sold or services provided) and “inward supplies” (goods or services bought). These returns are necessary for seamless implementation of the input tax credit system.

Input credit means at the time of paying tax on output, a producer, trader or service provider can reduce the tax already paid on inputs.

It also formed a committee of ministers and a panel of officers for looking into the problems traders and taxpayers are facing in using the GSTN portal, the information technology (I-T) backbone of the new tax system.

Industry bodies and traders have repeatedly sought more time to enable glitch-free filing of returns, minimise erroneous entries and the get accustomed to the GST Network (GSTN).

GSTN is a portal-driven IT backbone created to enable real-time taxpayer registration, filing returns, handle invoices, execute inter-state tax settlements, and connect states for two-way data flow.

It is equipped to handle 2.6 billion transactions every month from an estimated 8 million GST tax payers. It can scale up to handle double the volume (5.2 billion transactions a month) and upto 13 million tax payers, without any change.

The readiness of GSTN have come under question, with many states complaining about the state of under-preparedness of GSTN.

The council discussed tax rates of 134 items, including unbranded food products.

According to sources, the Council has decided to work out a strategy to deal with food sellers who have stopped selling the packaged grain in a bid to stay out of the GST net.

Unbranded food is not taxed, while registered branded food such as rice attract 5 percent tax under the new indirect tax system that rolled out from July 1. Many businesses, therefore, were deregistering their brands to avoid the levy.

The new mechanism will deal with businesses that are deregistering their brands to evade GST.

The fitment committee had proposed to the GST Council to consider May 15, 2017, as the cut-off date for considering a brand as registered for the purpose of levy of GST, irrespective of whether or not the brand is subsequently deregistered.