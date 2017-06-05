GSLV-MKIII gets 'Baahubali' sobriquet

Jubilant ISRO scientists today went ga-ga over the success of India's heaviest rocket, GSLV MKIII-D1, giving it names such as "Bahubali" and "obedient boy".

The rocket came in for wholesome praise after its significant success in launching the country's heaviest satellite till date -- GSAT-19 on its first developmental flight.

"Proud to say ISRO has given birth to a Bahubali," said Tapan Misra, director of Space Applications Centre (SAC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as chuckles broke out at the mission control centre here.

P V Venkita Krishnan, director of ISRO propulsion complex, described the launch vehicle as a "game-changer" and said it had made "quantum leaps in terms of hardware".

There were more of "swadeshi components" and "minimal" hardware from outside, he said.

"It has been written that this rocket is monstrous. But it really is a giant vehicle, in terms of capacity and payload capability," he said.

Another senior scientist, involved in the development of cryogenic stage, called the launch vehicle "smart and most obedient boy".

"This smart and most obedient boy of ISRO. It's a technological marvel and a masterpiece which has added almost 56 percent of incremental velocity and placed the satellite in the GTO (geosynchronous transfer orbit) by giving a total incremental velocity of 37,000 kmph," he said.

With today's success, India has "mastered" the complex and high performance cryogenic technology and joined an elite group of a few countries that possess this technology, he added.

K Sivan, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, said today's successful launch marked the commencement of two major technologies.

"One is indigenous 100 percent desi heavylift launch vehicle which is capable of lifting twice the capability of (existing) ISRO vehicles.

"Second is advanced high turnout satellite which presents higher data rate. These two technologies in the days to come are going to create revolution in the application of space technology for common man in a cost effective and more efficient way," he said.