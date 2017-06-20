Govt says letter issued to states on linking land records to Aadhaar was ‘fake’

Moneycontrol News

A letter purportedly issued by the Cabinet Secretariat to all the state governments and Union Territories asking them to digitise "land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records from year 1950” is “completely fake and mischievous", the government has said.

Government sources also said that no final decision with regard to linking Aadhaar with land records has yet been taken.

The letter, apparently issued from the Cabinet Secretariat, asked to all the states and Union Territories to digitise "land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records from year 1950- of any immovable property (see section 2 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and subsequently amended) including land (agricultural and non agricultural), houses (independent or Society) etc by 14 August 2017."

"By an Act of Parliament, is considering linking Aadhaar numbers with the ownership of said properties. The properties which are not linked shall be considered for appropriate action under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016," the letter issued on June 15 said.

“The letter attributed to Cabinet Secretariat on #Aadhaar linking to Land records, is completely fake & mischievous,” Press Information Bureau spokesperson Frank Noronha tweeted. “A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated.”

Moneycontrol had reported last month that some state governments were planning to go in for Aadhaar linked e-registration of property documents from the comfort of the homebuyers’ home. Currently, both parties – buyers and sellers have to be physically present in the registrar’s office along with two witnesses to get the property documents registered.

To do away with the process of calling in witnesses for proof of identity, the Maharashtra government has recently proposed an amendment in Rule number 69 of the Registration Act and recommended inserting the word “Aadhaar linked” in it. This would enable individuals to register property documents sitting in their comfort of their home, said a senior official at the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra.

Chandigarh Housing Board has also decided to link all housing board properties with the Aadhaar numbers of the allottees.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also linked Aadhar with land records.

The use of Aadhaar card to register properties can serve two purposes. “First, it can serve as an identifier. It confirms the identity of the person the transaction is being entered with. Second, Aadhaar can be used for certain transactions where the title of the property does not get transferred such as the leave and license agreement,” Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), had told Moneycontrol.