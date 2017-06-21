Govt may cut route exclusivity under UDAN to 1 year from 3, subsidy period may stay

Moneycontrol News

The civil aviation ministry is likely to cut the exclusivity period under its regional connectivity scheme to one from three years while keeping the same time period for the routes in the north east, a senior official in the ministry said today.

The regional connectivity scheme is a subsidy-based programme of the government that seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in the country, a given route being awarded to the company that seeks lowest funds.

The scheme is titled ‘UDAN’—an acronym for Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik.

The funds— made available as viability gap funding—will continue to be provided for three years though the exclusivity to fly on the route will lapse after a year of operation under the scheme, the official said.

The ministry officials are likely to present their proposals to the minister for round two of the auctions under the scheme on June 27. The government plans to hold the second round of auctions in two months.

Fare for half the seats in an UDAN flight is capped at Rs 2,500 for an hour of a plane journey of approximately 500 km and a 30-minute helicopter journey.

The selected airline provides 50 per cent of the flight capacity—with a minimum of 9 and maximum of 40 seats for planes and a minimum of 5 and maximum of 13 seats for helicopters — under the regional connectivity scheme.