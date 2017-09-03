App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 03, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt issues alert on spread of 'Locky Ransomware'

The government on Saturday issued an alert on spread of new malware 'Locky Ransomware' that can lock computers and demand ransom for unlocking them.

Govt issues alert on spread of 'Locky Ransomware'

The government on Saturday issued an alert on spread of new malware 'Locky Ransomware' that can lock computers and demand ransom for unlocking them.

"Alert regarding spam spreading Locky Ransomware issued today by @IndianCERT...," Electronics and IT Additional Secretary Ajay Kumar tweeted.

Ransomware is a malicious software and the Locky Ransomware is learnt to be demanding ransom of half bitcoin, which at present rate is equivalent to over Rs 1.5 lakh.

The alert, issued on Cyber Swachhta Kendra, said it has been reported that a new wave of spam mails is circulating with common subject lines to spread variants of Locky Ransomware.

"Reports indicate that over 23 million messages have been sent in this campaign. The messages contain common subjects like 'please print', 'documents', 'photo', 'Images', 'scans' and 'pictures'. However, the subject texts may change in targeted spear phishing campaigns," the alert, which described severity of the ransomware as "high", said.

The system infected by Locky Ransomware is getting locked or encrypted with random numbers with "extension [dot] lukitus or [dot] diablo6", the alert stated. The instructions contain installation of "a TOR browser and visiting (dot) onion sites and demanding ransom of .5 Bitcoins", it added.

To target users, spams showing links to fake dropbox websites is being used to spread Locky variants.

"Users are advised to exercise caution while opening e-mails and organisations are advised to deploy anti-spam solutions and update spam block lists," the alert stated.

May saw a series of cyber attacks involving ransomware WannaCry.

"Among more than 100 countries that were hit by WannaCry (an advanced ransomware attack), India was the third-worst affected," an Assocham PWC report said.

tags #Current Affairs #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.