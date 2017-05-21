App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 21, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt gives green signal to mega naval project

In a major move to ramp up naval strength, the Defence Ministry has given an in-principle approval for construction of four amphibious assault ships, also called the Landing Platform Docks (LPD) at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore.

Govt gives green signal to mega naval project

In a major move to ramp up naval strength, the Defence Ministry has given an in-principle approval for construction of four amphibious assault ships, also called the Landing Platform Docks (LPD), in the private sector at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore.

It will be the largest ever naval project involving the private sector and the ships will be the biggest to be built in India after the under-construction aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The long-pending project was given green signal by the Defence Acquisition Council, the top decision-making body of the Ministry, at its meeting yesterday, informed sources told PTI.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. Earlier, the Ministry had indicated that two LPDs will be built by state-run Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam, while select private firms will be awarded contract to construct two others.

Three private sector companies -- Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL),  Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ABG Shipyard -- were in race initially for the mega project but ABG was disqualified on account of poor financial health.

The sources said RDEL and Larsen and Toubro will be asked next week to submit fresh commercial bids for the four LPDs.

L&T has tied up with Navantia of Spain whereas Reliance Defence has tied up with French firm DCNS, considered a global leader in construction of LPDs.

Each of the ships are likely to be in the range of 30,000 and 40,000 tonnes.

The Navy has been strongly pushing for firming up the project as soon as possible.

A top Navy official last month had said the contract for procurement of the four LPDs will be finalised by the end of this year.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.