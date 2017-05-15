App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt focusing on providing quality education to all: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has emphasised on the need of providing quality education to all across the country to build a strong future for its citizens.

"After providing access to education for all, now the focus is to ensure quality education to students across the country. The government is working actively on it as it believes that only quality education has the potential of developing a good citizen with a strong character. Quality education is a must for all-round development of the country," he said.

Javadekar was here to attend an international youth convention at Sokhada village last night. The minister also hinted on formulating a law on regulating fee structure of private schools in the country.

The Gujarat government has already framed a law on regulating fees charged by private schools in the state. We will discuss its provisions while formulating a law at the national level, he said. Schools affiliated to CBSE have already been directed not to indulge in commercial activities like sale of books and uniforms because rules do not permit them do so, Javadekar said.

"We want healthy competition between private and public schools for providing quality education to students," he added. The HRD Ministry has invited feedback and suggestions from teachers, parents and stakeholders to make suitable changes in the curriculum as well, he said.

"Education is not something only between students and teachers. Parents, communities, society and other stakeholders should be involved in the process. This will bring productivity and improvement in education," the minister felt.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said youth need to be provided with quality education and skill development for making India a powerful nation.

Gujarat Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Jitendra Vaghani, President of the Gujarat unit of BJP; Rajendra Trivedi, Gujarat MoS for Sports; BJP MP Ranjanben Bhatt and city mayor Bharat Dangar city attended the convention.

