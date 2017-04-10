Govt focusing on providing affordable quality healthcare: PM Modi
"When it comes to healthcare, our Government is leaving no stone unturned to provide quality healthcare that is accessible & affordable," he added. In this context, Modi noted that the Cabinet had recently approved the National Health Policy, "which is extensive, comprehensive & citizen friendly".f
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is leaving no stone unturned in providing quality healthcare that is accessible and affordable.
"On #WorldHealthDay, I pray that you are blessed with wonderful health, which gives you the opportunity to pursue your dreams & excel," he tweeted.
