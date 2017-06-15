App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 15, 2017 07:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt considering increased flying rights for Turkey, China

A bilateral air service agreement allows airlines from either country to have a stipulated number of seats on their flights to each other's jurisdiction.

Govt considering increased flying rights for Turkey, China

With growing passenger numbers, the civil aviation ministry is looking at the possibility of increasing the bilateral rights for flights from Turkey and neighbouring China.

A bilateral air service agreement allows airlines from either country to have a stipulated number of seats on their flights to each other's jurisdiction.

Both Turkey and China are believed to be looking for increase in the number of flight seats.

The bilateral rights of China and Turkey "are under consideration and no final decision has been taken yet," a senior ministry official said today.

India and China are among the fastest growing aviation markets.

Last fiscal, India's international traffic rose over 8 per cent to 5.92 crore passengers.

As many as 3.27 lakh passengers flew into India from China and 3.3 lakh passengers travelled to China from the country, as per official data.

Total passengers between Turkey and India stood at 4.68 lakh during the same period.

tags #Civil Aviation Ministry #Current Affairs #Turkey

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.