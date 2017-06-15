Govt considering increased flying rights for Turkey, China

With growing passenger numbers, the civil aviation ministry is looking at the possibility of increasing the bilateral rights for flights from Turkey and neighbouring China.

A bilateral air service agreement allows airlines from either country to have a stipulated number of seats on their flights to each other's jurisdiction.

Both Turkey and China are believed to be looking for increase in the number of flight seats.

The bilateral rights of China and Turkey "are under consideration and no final decision has been taken yet," a senior ministry official said today.

India and China are among the fastest growing aviation markets.

Last fiscal, India's international traffic rose over 8 per cent to 5.92 crore passengers.

As many as 3.27 lakh passengers flew into India from China and 3.3 lakh passengers travelled to China from the country, as per official data.

Total passengers between Turkey and India stood at 4.68 lakh during the same period.