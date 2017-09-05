App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 04, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google proposals 'in right direction': EU anti-trust chief

Europe's anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager on Monday said Google's proposals to comply with an EU order to modify its shopping service pointed in the "right direction".

Google proposals 'in right direction': EU anti-trust chief

Europe's anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager on Monday said Google's proposals to comply with an EU order to modify its shopping service pointed in the "right direction".

"It is less than a week since we got the letter so we have to go a bit more in depth before we can say anything," Vestager told AFP just months after slapping Google with a record 2.4-billion-euro (USD 2.8-billion) fine over the issue.

"But so far from the look of it... there are things that point in the very right direction," she said.

Hard-charging Vestager, a former Danish finance minister, hit Google with the mega fine in June for illegally favouring its shopping service in search results.

Google, which was given 90 days to comply or face further fines, submitted details of its offer to the EU last week, which Vestager said her teams were carefully evaluating.

"We are in the process to see if they are sort of on the right track, but we do not approve it before they go ahead," Vestager told AFP during an interview at her office at EU headquarters.

"It is for Google to take their responsibility to comply," she said.

The fine over Google Shopping broke the previous European Union record for a monopoly case against US chipmaker Intel of 1.06 billion euros in 2009 and made the EU the global leader in regulating Silicon Valley giants.

Brussels accuses Google of giving its own service too much priority in search results to the detriment of other price comparison services, such as TripAdvisor and Expedia.

The verdict came less than a year after Vestager shocked Washington and the world with an order that iPhone manufacturer Apple repay 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland -- against Dublin's wishes.

Vestager insisted that the issue "will not delay anything" in a separate case over Google's Android mobile operating system.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.