Goa petrol pump owners to support 'no purchase' protest

The petrol pump owners in Goa have decided to support the call of Consortium of India Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) for observing a 'no purchase day' on May 10, but said they would not stop selling the commodity.

"We are joining the strike in the sense that we will not be purchasing the petrol and diesel on May 10. But the petrol pumps will continue selling the commodity," All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers' Association president Paresh Joshi told PTI today.

He said there will be no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state on May 10.

Joshi said the association, in its recent meeting, decided to support the call given by CIPD to show their unity with the petroleum dealers body.

"The oil marketing companies had given some written assurances while requesting us to withdraw our all India bandh on November 4 last year, stating that they would consider our demands by January this year," Joshi said.

"However, our demands have not been considered till date despite several requests," he said.

"While this (the support to the CIPD's call for 'no purchase' day) will act to show unity amongst the dealers, care is being taken to ensure that no customer has any inconvenience at the petrol pumps," he said.

"All petrol pumps would have sufficient stock to meet the regular requirements of the customers," he said.

"We appeal to all our customers not to panic or go for over purchasing as sufficient stock will be available at all petrol pumps in Goa," Joshi said.