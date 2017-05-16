App
May 16, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa government to suspend LED bulbs scheme -- Jyotirmay Goa

The Goa government has decided to suspend its ambitious 'Jyotirmay Goa' scheme under which it provided LED bulbs to the consumers due to dip in demand.

This scheme will be replaced by another scheme under which tubelights, fans and bulbs will be provided at a cheaper rate to the people.

The state government had launched 'Jyotirmay Goa' scheme in July last year through which seven lakh LED bulbs were distributed to the consumers till date.

"The response to Jyotirmay Goa scheme was going down with passing time. That is why we have decided to suspend it," state power minister Pandurang Madkaikar told reporters today.

He said the scheme would be replaced with new initiative which is centrally funded project under which tubelights, fans and bulbs would be provided to the customers at subsidised rate.

"The new scheme will not incur any financial liability on the state government. We will only have to provide shelter for the firm which will be implementing this central government initiative," he said.

The electricity department intends to start this new scheme at the sub-divisions and in the second phase it would be taken to the panchayats.

