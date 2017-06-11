App
Jun 11, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Give us details on your projects: Delhi govt tells its depts

Delhi government has asked all its departments, civic, and autonomous bodies to furnish information on projects and schemes they will execute this financial year.

Give us details on your projects: Delhi govt tells its depts

The Delhi government has asked all its departments, the civic, and the autonomous bodies to furnish information on projects and schemes they will execute this financial year so that it can monitor them and ensure a time-bound and effective implementation.

The Planning Department has issued office memoranda to all principal secretaries, secretary of various departments, commissioner of three municipal corporations and head of all autonomous bodies in this regard.

A government official said, if a detailed document is in place, a time-bound implementation of schemes, projects and programmes could be ensured in the national capital.

As per the memorandum, the department has sought point- to-point details like names of schemes, projects, their objectives, funding pattern, and target dates, among others.

"All departments' principal secretaries, three MCD commissioners and heads of autonomous bodies have been asked to send the planning department information about their schemes, projects and programmes that will be implemented during the 2017-18 financial year," the official said.

After receiving the information, the Planning Department intends to prepare a detailed document containing brief write-up of "important information" on all projects, schemes and programmes.

"It will ensure a time-bound implementation of various schemes, all three MCD - East, North and South - and the autonomous bodies like Delhi Commission for Women, Delhi Waqf Board and others," the official also said.

