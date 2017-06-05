App
Jun 05, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gionee India ropes in Bahubali's Prabhas as brand ambassador

Handset maker Gionee India has roped in Bahubali actor, Prabhas as its brand ambassador.

Gionee India ropes in Bahubali's Prabhas as brand ambassador

Handset maker Gionee India has roped in Bahubali actor, Prabhas as its brand ambassador.

Gionee's current associations include those with cricketer Virat Kohli and actors Alia Bhatt, Shruti Hasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Diljit Dosanjh.

"We are extremely proud to announce our association with the mighty Prabhas. We are positive that our association with Prabhas will further our proposition of stronger batteries and better selfies," Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra said in a statement.

Within five years of establishing operations in India, Gionee has secured a base of 1.25 crore users in India, it added.

India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world. Sales grew by 4.7 percent to 27 million units in January-March 2017 over the previous quarter, according to research firm IDC said.

Also, China-based vendors like vivo, Oppo, Lenovo and Gionee have continued to strengthen their grip on the Indian smartphone market, capturing 51.4 percent share of the smartphone shipments.

